RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Step-by-step guide to check NTPC examination schedule when released

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Know how to check exam schedule when released. (Hindustan Times)

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have so far not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. When released, candidates who applied for the recruitment drive will be able to check the exam schedule on the official website of RRBs. The RRBs through this recruitment drive aim to fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level...Read More

After applying, candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable as a part of the selection process.

It may be mentioned here that the registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts began on September 14, 2024, and ended on October 13, 2024. Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: How to check schedule when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the RRB NTPC exam schedule when out

Go to the official website of regional RRB. On the home page, click on the link to check exam date for RRB NTPC undergraduate or graduate-level posts. Check the exam dates and download the PDF.

