Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Step-by-step guide to check NTPC examination schedule when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 30, 2025 5:23 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Boars are yet to release the UG, Graduate level exam schedule on the official websites. Check the steps to download the schedule when out. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam schedule.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have so far not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. When released, candidates who applied for the recruitment drive will be able to check the exam schedule on the official website of RRBs. The RRBs through this recruitment drive aim to fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level...Read More

    After applying, candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable as a part of the selection process.

    It may be mentioned here that the registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts began on September 14, 2024, and ended on October 13, 2024. Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: How to check schedule when out

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the RRB NTPC exam schedule when out

    1. Go to the official website of regional RRB.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to check exam date for RRB NTPC undergraduate or graduate-level posts.
    3. Check the exam dates and download the PDF.

    Follow the blog for live updates on RRB NTPC exam dates and more.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive will be able to check the exam schedule on the official website of RRBs, when released.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: There are 8113 posts for graduate level

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Follow the steps mentioned below to check RRB NTPC exam schedule when out:

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: The RRB NTPC graduate-level posts began on September 14, 2024, and ended on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: There are 8113 posts for graduate level, and 3445 for undergraduate level.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: Through this recruitment drive RRBs aim to fill 11558 posts.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: When released, the exam schedule will be available on the official websites of regional RRBs.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live Updates: The RRB NTPC exam date has so far not been released.

