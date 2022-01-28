RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam: Concerns/ suggestions link opened, notice here

Railway Recruitment Board has activated the RRB NTPC and Level 1 Exam concern/ suggestions window for candidates to raise queries and suggestions. Candidates who have concerns or suggestions can register their concerns/suggestions regarding the CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) and CEN RRC-01/2019 through the direct link given below.

The link has been activated at 10 am and will remain active till February 16, 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. To register for concern/ suggestions, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to register&nbsp;</strong>

RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam: How to raise suggestions/ concerns

Visit the official site of regional RRBs.

Click on RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam suggestion link available on the home page.

A PDF notice will open where candidates will have the link to raise suggestions.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Raise the concerns or suggestions and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, RRB NTPC Exam and Level I examination has been postponed by the Railway Board amid violent protests in Bihar. The Board has constituted a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.

