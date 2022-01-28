RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam: Concerns/ suggestions link opened, notice here
Railway Recruitment Board has activated the RRB NTPC and Level 1 Exam concern/ suggestions window for candidates to raise queries and suggestions. Candidates who have concerns or suggestions can register their concerns/suggestions regarding the CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) and CEN RRC-01/2019 through the direct link given below.
The link has been activated at 10 am and will remain active till February 16, 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. To register for concern/ suggestions, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
<strong>Direct link to register&nbsp;</strong>
RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam: How to raise suggestions/ concerns
- Visit the official site of regional RRBs.
- Click on RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam suggestion link available on the home page.
- A PDF notice will open where candidates will have the link to raise suggestions.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Raise the concerns or suggestions and click on submit.
- Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Meanwhile, RRB NTPC Exam and Level I examination has been postponed by the Railway Board amid violent protests in Bihar. The Board has constituted a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.