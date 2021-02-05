Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today
RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today

The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Friday activate the link to check RRB NTPC fourth phase exam city and date and to download a free travel pass. The link will be activated at 5 pm.

According to the notice, the board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date:

Visit the official website of RRB regions

On the homepage, click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates

Go to the 'Notices' section

Click on the link to check RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'

Key in your credentials and login

The RRB NTPC exam centre city and date will be displayed on the screen

