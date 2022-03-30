RRB NTPC revised result 2019: CBT 1 results out; Steps to download scorecard

RRB NTPC Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced revised results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination 2019, or RRB NTPC 2019. Candidates can visit the reginal websites of the board to check their results.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 result for 2019 was first published in January, 2019, which was later cancelled.

To download RRB NTPC result 2019 for CBT 1, candidates are required to use their roll number and date of birth.

Find RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2019 direct links here.

How to download RRB NTPC result 2019

Go to the official (regional) website of the Railway Recruitment Board. Click on the ‘CEN 1 /2019 NTPC’ link. Now, click on ‘Scorecard Link to check the pay levels for which a candidate is short-listed to appear in CBT2'. The login window will open. Enter your roll number, date of birth and the security code. Submit and download the RRB NTPC result. Take a printout for future use.

Candidates who qualify the first computer based test can appear for the CBT 2 examination.

Exam city information for the stage 2 examination will be communicated to the candidates 10 days prior to the exam and admit cards or e-call letters will be available for download four days prior to the examination, the RRB said.