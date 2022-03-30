Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC revised result 2019: CBT 1 results out; Steps to download scorecard
employment news

RRB NTPC revised result 2019: CBT 1 results out; Steps to download scorecard

RRB NTPC CBT1 Result 2021 has been announced on the reginal websites.
RRB NTPC Result 2019: CBT 1 results out; Steps to download scorecard(Rajkumar)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

RRB NTPC Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced revised results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination 2019, or RRB NTPC 2019. Candidates can visit the reginal websites of the board to check their results. 

RRB NTPC CBT 1 result for 2019 was first published in January, 2019, which was later cancelled. 

To download RRB NTPC result 2019 for CBT 1, candidates are required to use their roll number and date of birth. 

Find RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2019 direct links here. 

How to download RRB NTPC result 2019

  1. Go to the official (regional) website of the Railway Recruitment Board.
  2. Click on the ‘CEN 1 /2019 NTPC’ link.
  3. Now, click on ‘Scorecard Link to check the pay levels for which a candidate is short-listed to appear in CBT2'.
  4. The login window will open. Enter your roll number, date of birth and the security code.
  5. Submit and download the RRB NTPC result. Take a printout for future use.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates who qualify the first computer based test can appear for the CBT 2 examination. 

Exam city information for the stage 2 examination will be communicated to the candidates 10 days prior to the exam and admit cards or e-call letters will be available for download four days prior to the examination, the RRB said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb result rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP