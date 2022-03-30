RRB NTPC Result 2019: CBT 1 revised score card released, here’s direct link

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC Result 2019 revised score card on March 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination can check the score card through the official site of regional RRBs.

The Board has also released revised result and cut off marks for Level 2, Level 3, Level 5 and Level 6. Candidates can check the score card through these simple steps given below.

RRB NTPC Result 2019: How to download CBT 1 revised score card

Visit the official site regional RRB websites.

Click on RRB NTPC Result 2019 CBT 1 score card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the login credentials.

Click on submit and your score card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the score card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board had earlier decided that the result will be declared in first week of April. However, the score card has been released in March 2022 itself. Candidates can check the official site of RRBs for more related details.