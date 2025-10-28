RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Applications begin for 3000+ undergraduate posts, direct link to apply here

Railway Recruitment Boards has started the registrations for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Eligible candidates interested in applying for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can submit their applications on the official website at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Applications underway for 3000+ undergraduate posts. Candidates can apply via the direct link here.

The application window will be open till November 27, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR RRB NTPC UG RECRUITMENT 2026 The other important dates are as follows: Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted applications: November 29, 2025 Application correction window: November 30, 2025 to December 9, 2025. Providing details of scribe by eligible candidates: December 10 - 14, 2025. Vacancy details: Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill a total of 3,058 vacancies. The post details are as follows:

Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk - 2424 vacancies Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 394 vacancies Junior Clerk Cum Typist - 163 vacancies Trains Clerk - 77 vacancies Age limit: Candidates must be 18 to 30 years of age as on January 1, 2026. There is relaxation is upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

Selection process: The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Test (CBT) 1, Computer Based Test (CBT) 2, Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

The date, time and venue for all the activities will be fixed by the RRBs and shall be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course, the board said.

CBT 1 will be of screening nature. There will be a total of 100 questions and duration of the exam will be 90 minutes (120 minutes for candidates using a scribe). Questions will be asked on General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will be shortlisted for CBT 2.

For details about post-wise eligibility and more, refer to the detailed notification.