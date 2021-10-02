Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3366 posts begins on Oct 4
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3366 posts begins on Oct 4

Published on Oct 02, 2021 09:23 AM IST
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3366 posts begins on Oct 4
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
RRC to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC from October 4 onwards for 3366 posts. 

Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC ER on rrcer.com. The registration process will begin on October 4, 2021 and will end on November 3, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 3366 posts in the organization. 

The list of selected candidates will be displayed on November 18, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

DivisionNumber of Vacancies 
Howrah659 Posts 
Sealdah1123 Posts 
Asansol 412 Posts 
Malda100 Posts 
Kanchrapara190 Posts 
Liluah 204 Posts 
Jamalpur678 Posts 

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a government recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age. 

RELATED STORIES

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification.

Application Fees

The application fee is 100/. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates). The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

railway jobs eastern railway apprentice recruitment sarkari naukri
