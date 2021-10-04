RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3366 posts begins today

The Eastern railway apprentice recruitment process will begin today. The application forms will be available on the official website and the last date to fill and submit the forms is November 3, 6 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 3366 apprenticeship posts.

RRC apprentice recruitment details

“Online Applications are invited from eligible candidates who are Indian Nationals for engagement / training as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time, in Workshops and Divisions of Eastern Railway. Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of the same would be entertained,” RRC Eastern Railway has said in an official job notification released on October 1.

Candidates between 15-24 years of age who have passed class 10 with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a government recognized Board and also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT are eligible to apply.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON