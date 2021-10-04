Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3366 posts begins today
employment news

RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3366 posts begins today

Published on Oct 04, 2021 10:00 AM IST
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3366 posts begins today (HT photo)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Eastern railway apprentice recruitment process will begin today. The application forms will be available on the official website and the last date to fill and submit the forms is November 3, 6 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 3366 apprenticeship posts.

RRC apprentice recruitment details

“Online Applications are invited from eligible candidates who are Indian Nationals for engagement / training as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time, in Workshops and Divisions of Eastern Railway. Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of the same would be entertained,” RRC Eastern Railway has said in an official job notification released on October 1.

Candidates between 15-24 years of age who have passed class 10 with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a government recognized Board and also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT are eligible to apply.

 

 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assam: APSC research assistant recruitment begins today

Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to begin AYUSH medical officer recruitment today

Manipur: MPSC invites applications from experienced law graduates

Manipur Public Service Commission to recruit 300 medical officers, know more
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP