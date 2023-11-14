Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1832 posts on actappt.rrcecr.in

RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1832 posts on actappt.rrcecr.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 14, 2023 01:19 PM IST

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on actappt.rrcecr.in by 5 pm on December 9.

Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway (RRC ECR) has announced 1,832 apprentice vacancies for various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on actappt.rrcecr.in. The application deadline is 5 pm on December 9.

RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply on actappt.rrcecr.in

Selection of candidates for apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared considering marks obtained in Class 10 (minimum 50 per cent marks) and ITI examination. Both Class 10 and ITI examination will be given equal weightage.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For calculating Class 10 marks, all subjects will be taken into consideration instead of a group of subjects.

If the merit rank of two candidates are same, the one older in age will be given preference. If the age is also same, the one who passed Class 10 first will be preferred.

Candidates should be 15 years to 24 years old as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation has been provided to reserved category candidates.

The application fee is 100 and it is non-refundable.

Direct link to apply for RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

For trade and region wise vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details, check the notice below.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
east central railway
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP