RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1832 posts on actappt.rrcecr.in

Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway (RRC ECR) has announced 1,832 apprentice vacancies for various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on actappt.rrcecr.in. The application deadline is 5 pm on December 9.

Selection of candidates for apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared considering marks obtained in Class 10 (minimum 50 per cent marks) and ITI examination. Both Class 10 and ITI examination will be given equal weightage.

For calculating Class 10 marks, all subjects will be taken into consideration instead of a group of subjects.

If the merit rank of two candidates are same, the one older in age will be given preference. If the age is also same, the one who passed Class 10 first will be preferred.

Candidates should be 15 years to 24 years old as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation has been provided to reserved category candidates.

The application fee is ₹100 and it is non-refundable.

For trade and region wise vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details, check the notice below.

