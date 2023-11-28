RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1104 apprentice posts till Dec 24

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) North Eastern Railway has invited applications for apprentice posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1104 Apprentice vacancies.

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should not be less than 15 years and not more than 24 years as on December 25.

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 educational qualifies: Candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification.

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay ₹100 as an application and processing fee.

RRC NER Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of RRC NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the recruitment link

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: