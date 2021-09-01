RRC group D recruitment: Candidates request for exam schedule

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRC group D exam dates are yet to be released. In December 2020, before the commencement of the pending exams, railway authorities had assured candidates that the exams will be held in phases with RRB NTPC exam in the first phase and RRC group D exam to commence immediately after that.
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 11:55 AM IST
RRC group D exam dates are yet to be released. In December 2020, before the commencement of the pending exams, railway authorities had assured candidates that the exams will be held in phases with RRB NTPC first stage computer-based test to be held in the first phase and RRC group D exam to commence immediately after that.

It took the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs more than 7 months to conduct the NTPC exam for over 1.2 crore candidates. The duration of the exam was stretched as exams could not be held during April-June due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

The RRB NTPC exam concluded on July 31, 2021.

It’s been one month since the completion of the RRB NTPC first stage computer-based test and candidates are still waiting for details on RRC group exam for which they had filled applications in February-March 2019.

A total of 103769 vacancies in group D posts in Indian Railways will be filled by the railway recruitment cells or the RRCs through a computer-based test, a physical efficiency test and document verification.

RRC group D aspirants have requested railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the process of recruitment by releasing the exam schedule first.

