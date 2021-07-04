RRC West Central Railway seeks applications for NTPC posts, check eligibility

Railway recruitment cell (RRC), West Central Railway has invited applications from eligible employees of West Central Railway to fill 38 vacancies in station master position which is a non-technical popular category (NTPC) post. The minimum educational qualification of the candidates should be degree from a recognized university. This position is available in the operating department, the RRC West Central Railway has said.

“Candidates should be serving employee of West Central Railway till the formation of Panel. Candidate, who will resign from WCR or transfer to other railway, will not be consider for empanelment,” the RRC West Central Railway has said.

Applications have to submitted online on the official website of West Central Railway.

Apply Online

RRC NTPC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

﻿• Go to the official website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

• Click on the GDCE 2021 notification

• Click on “apply online”

• Fill the application form

• Submit the details

Selection of the candidates will through general departmental competitive exam (GDCE) which would comprise a computer based test and an aptitude test. “RPF/RPSF personnel are not eligible to apply against the GDCE scheme in terms of Railway Board’s letter No. E (NG) I/2002/PM2/9 dated 11.08.2003. All regular employees possessing prescribed educational qualification as indicated above, working in 7th CPC Level lower than the Grade Pay/Scale for which GDCE is being conducted are eligible to appear in GDCE selection,” the railway has said about the eligibility.

Click here for more details on job

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON