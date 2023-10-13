RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5934 posts begins today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB will begin the registration process for Animal Attendant posts on October 13, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post can do it through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5934 posts begin today (HT file)

The last date to apply is till November 11, 2023. The correction facility will open for 7 days from the last date of registration. The written examination will be conducted in between April to June 2024.

Candidates should have passed secondary or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board established by law in India to apply for the post. Knowledge of working in Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹600/- for unreserved category and ₹400/- for SC/ST and other categories. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.