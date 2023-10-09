Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB Animal Attendant tentative exam date announced

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 09, 2023 02:48 PM IST

The recruitment notice was published on October 6 and the application process will begin on October 13.

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Monday announced that the recruitment examination for the post of Animal Attendant will be held in April-mid June.

The recruitment notice was published on October 6 and the application process will begin on October 13. The application deadline is November 11.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5934 vacancies of Animal Attendant.

After the application window is over, a seven-day window will be provided during which candidates can change their photographs and signatures.

To apply for this recruitment drive, candidates need at least secondary or its equivalent qualification.

In addition, candidates must have knowledge of working in Hindi (written in Devanagari) and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan are also required.

Candidates should be at least 18 and less than 40 years old as on January 1, 2024 to apply for these vacancies.

The application fee is 600 for candidates belonging to unreserved categories. For SC, ST and other reserved categories.

For more details, check the official notification. For latest updates, visit the RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

