RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 Apply for 3531 posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application process for the post of Community Health Officer in 2022 has been started by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)ht ed. Candidates can submit their applications for the positions on the recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in website by December 7.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3531 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay a fee of ₹450, while candidates from the BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category, are only required to pay ₹350. The application fees is ₹250 for SC/ST applicants.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “ RECRUITMENT OF COMMUNITY HEALTH OFFICER (CONTRACTUAL) - 2022 (RSSB)”

Register and proceed with the application

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill application form, upload all the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout.

