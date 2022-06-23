RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on June 28, 29 and 30, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The exam all days will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam on June 30 will comprise of two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct link to download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

