RSMSSB Lab Assistant recruitment: Last date to apply for 1012 vacancies

RSMSSB will close the online application window for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 today.
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will close the online application window for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 on April 23. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply at the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be held on June 28 and 29.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1012 vacancies out of which 847 vacancies are for the post of  Lab Assistant( Science)/ Junior Lab Assistant. 37 vacancies are for the post of Lab Assistant( Home Science) and 128 vacancies are for the post are for the post of Lab Assistant( Geography).

RSMSSB Lab Assistant recruitment age limit: Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 40 on January 1, 2023. For reserved categories, the upper age limit has been relaxed.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant recruitment application fee: Candidates from the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category should pay a fee of 450, while candidates from the BC/EBC/EWS category should pay a fee of 350. Applicants from SC/ST should pay a fee of 250.

Direct link to apply here

RSMSSB Lab Assistant recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in website

Click on the application link for “DIRECT JOINT RECRUITMENT OF LAB ASSISTANT - 2022”

Fill the registration form using your personal and contact information

Log in and apply for the desired position

Upload your documents, pay the fee, and submit your application

Download the form and print a copy for future reference.

Check notification here.

 

