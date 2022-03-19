Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB recruitment : 1136 Livestock Assistant vacancies on offer

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for the Livestock Assistant Exam 2021.
RSMSSB recruitment : 1136 Livestock Assistant vacancies on offer
Published on Mar 19, 2022 04:31 PM IST
The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 17. The examination will be held on June 4 2022.

RSMSSB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1136 vacancies Livestock Assistant.

RSMSSB recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

RSMSSB recruitment application fee: Those from the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category should pay 450, while candidates from the BC/EBC/EWS category must pay 350. SC/ST applicants would have to pay a fee of 250. Check details on the notification below.

RSMSSB recruitment: How to apply

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on “LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT EXAM 2022” application link

Register on the portal using personal and contact details

Log in and apply for the job you want

Upload your documents, pay the cost, and then submit your application

Take a printout of the form and save it for future use.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

