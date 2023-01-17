RSMSSB to recruit 2730 Informatics Asst posts, apply from January 27

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Informatics Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on January 27 and will end on February 25, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2730 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor’s degree in computer science from a recognised university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 39 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination. The written examination will be conducted in July 2023. Candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for the typing test and document verification.

Application Fees

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay ₹450/- as application fees, candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category will have to pay ₹350/- as application fees and SC/ST category will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.

