SAIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Attendant cum Technician posts till Nov 25

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited the online application process for recruitment to the post of Attendant-cum-Technician. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sailcareers.com.

SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 85 vacancies.

SAIL recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years.

SAIL recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Matriculation and should have done apprenticeship training of a minimum one-year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

SAIL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for General, EWS and OBC candidates. For SC/ST/PwBD/Departmental/ ESM candidates the application fee is ₹100.

SAIL 2023 recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sailcareers.com

On the homepage, click on the “BOKARO STEEL PLANT: APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF ATTENDANT CUM TECHNICIAN (TRAINEE) (NAC) AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. BSL/R/2023-02 DATED 27.10.2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.