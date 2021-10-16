Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Sainik School, Bhubaneswar invites application for various contractual positions
employment news

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar invites application for various contractual positions

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar will recruit art master, ward boys, part-time medical officer, horse riding instructor, band master, lower division clerk- on contract.
Sainik School, Bhubaneswar invites application for various contractual positions(HT)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 01:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for various contractual positions. The contractual period would be maximum up to August 23, 2022 in case of no interruption in functioning of the school due to COVID-19, it has been mentioned in the job notice. The last date for submission of the application form is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2021: Apply online

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Art Master: 1 post
  • Ward Boys: 5 posts
  • Part Time Medical Officer: 1 post
  • Horse Riding Instructor: 1 post
  • Band Master: 1 post
  • Lower Division Clerk: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test and interview. For the tests, candidates will be issued call letters to all eligible and shortlisted candidates only by registered, speed post, email. Candidates are required to submit self-addressed envelope size 9’X4’ along with the application form for sending call letters.

Work experience in good residential public schools, is desirable.

Job details

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sainik school recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ISRO-IIRS to conduct walk-in interview for JRF, check details

Department of Biotechnology to recruit for Scientist ‘C’ posts

RFCL to recruit experienced professionals for manager, other posts

National Institute of Design, MP to recruit for various technical posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP