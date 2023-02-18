Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for LDC & other posts

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for LDC & other posts

employment news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 06:41 PM IST

Sainik School Goalpara will recruit candidates for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for LDC & other posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Sainik School Goalpara has invited applications for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org. The last date to submit the application form is till February 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • TGT (Computer Science): 1 post
  • School Counselor: 1 post
  • Nursing Sister: 1 post
  • Band Master: 1 post
  • LDC: 2 posts
  • Ward Boy: 2 posts
  • Lab Assistant: 2 posts
  • PEM/PTI cum Matron: 1 post
  • Horse Riding Instructor: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, demonstration and interview for TGT, Counselor, Master, Lab Assistant and Horse Riding Instructor posts and Written Test, skill, proficiency test and interview for LDC, Ward Boy, PEM/PTI cum Matron, Nursing Sister.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for some posts and 500/- for others. The fees should be paid in the form Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable to State Bank of India, Mornai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
sainik school sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP