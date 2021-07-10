Sansad TV Internship Programme 2021: Apply online for six month internship

Applications have been invited on the website of the Lok Sabha for the Sansad TV Internship Programme 2021. The last date to apply for this internship is July 15.

Sansad TV offers opportunity for internship for young boys and girls to work as research support for various programmes being produced, an official statement says. The interns should be highly qualified in various fields including law, economics, business management, journalism, arts, sociology, history, etc. with relevant experience, the statement adds.

The interns are engaged for a period of six months only and are selected in two stages: preliminary screening and assessment by a selection committee. "Preliminary screening will be done to check the completeness of the applications and fulfilment of basic criteria. Assessment by the selection committee will be done on the basis of educational qualification and relevance of experience," candidates have been informed.

"The selected interns shall be paid a stipend/honorarium based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee. The interns would be responsible for their board and lodging in Delhi during the period of their internship," reads the internship notice.

At the end of internship at the Sansad TV, the interns have to submit a detailed work report.

