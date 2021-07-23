Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application for 6100 vacancies ends on July 26

State Bank of India will close the registration process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on July 26.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:57 PM IST
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: This recruitment drive is to engage 6,100 apprentice in the the organisation.(Reuters file photo)

State Bank of India will close the registration process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on July 26. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive is to fill up 6,100 posts in the the organisation.

Candidates who want to appear for the examination should have passed the graduation from a recognised university/ institute. The minimum age limit should be 20 years and the maximum age limit should be 28 years as on October 31, 2020. Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Selection Process

Selection for engagement of apprentices will be based on (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language. The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. The online examination will be held in the month of August 2021 (Tentatively). For more details, check the notification released by the organization.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay 300/- as application fees if belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ST/PWD category candidates will not have to pay anything as fees.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site- sbi.co.in.

Once the site opens, go to the Careers section.

Then go to the current openings.

Click on the link that reads, "Engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961".

Key in all the details as asked.

Upload all necessary information and pay the fee

Submit the application and take its print out.

Direct link to Apply for SBI Apprentice vacancies

sbi jobs apprentice post application process underway
