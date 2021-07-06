Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 6100 posts on sbi.co.in, details here

SBI to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:49 AM IST
State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 6100 posts in the organization.

Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute. The minimum age limit should be 20 years and the maximum age limit should be 28 years of age as on October 31, 2020. Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Selection Process

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language. The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. The online examination will be held in the month of August 2021 (Tentatively).

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay 300/- as application fees if belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ST/PWD category candidates will not have to pay anything for the post.

Topics
sbi jobs sbi recruitment bank jobs sarkari naukri
