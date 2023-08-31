SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Notification for 6160 posts out at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India, SBI has released SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification. The registration process will begin on September 1, 2023 and will close on September 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 6160 posts in the organization.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: September 1, 2023

Closing date of application: September 21, 2023

Written exam: October/ November 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have graduation degree from a recognised University/ Institute.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online written test and test of local language. The written test will have 100 questions and the maximum marks is 100. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. Except for the test of General English, Test questions for Written examination shall be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu , Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language.

Application Fees

The application fees for General/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹300/-. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.