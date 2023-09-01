SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 posts begins at sbi.co.in, link here

State Bank of India have started the registration process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 on September 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 6160 posts can do it through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is till September 21, 2023.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 posts begins

The written online examination will be conducted in October/ November 2023. The written test will have 100 questions and the maximum marks is 100. The exam duration is for 60 minutes.

Candidates who have graduation degree from a recognized University can apply for the posts. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Now click on SBI Apprentice apply online link available under latest news.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for General/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹300/-. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.