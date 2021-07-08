SBI Apprenticeship 2020 cancelled, bank to refund application fee

The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the registration process for apprentice selection from Tuesday. A total of 6,100 apprentices will be trained by the SBI for a period of one year. While the apprentices will not be the employee of the Bank, they will however, receive a monthly stipend of ₹15,000. The application forms for SBI apprentice 2021 is available on the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in and the last date for submission of the forms is July 26.

The previous SBI apprentice recruitment was announced by the Bank on November 20, 2020. On July 6, the bank announced the cancellation of the SBI apprentice recruitment 2020. "The process of Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 vide our Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07 dated 20.11.2020 has been cancelled," the SBI has notified. " All the candidates who had applied under the above advertisement and had paid the fees will get the refund," it has informed candidates who had applied for the recruitment in November.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website of the SBI

Click on the recruitment details

Go to the application link

Enter the details asked in the application form

Submit the SBI apprentice application form