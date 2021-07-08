Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Apprenticeship 2020 cancelled, bank to refund application fee
employment news

SBI Apprenticeship 2020 cancelled, bank to refund application fee

The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the registration process for apprentice selection from Tuesday. A total of 6,100 apprentices will be trained by the SBI for a period of one year.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 02:28 PM IST
SBI Apprenticeship 2020 cancelled, bank to refund application fee

The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the registration process for apprentice selection from Tuesday. A total of 6,100 apprentices will be trained by the SBI for a period of one year. While the apprentices will not be the employee of the Bank, they will however, receive a monthly stipend of 15,000. The application forms for SBI apprentice 2021 is available on the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in and the last date for submission of the forms is July 26.

Apply Online

SBI apprentice recruitment 2020

The previous SBI apprentice recruitment was announced by the Bank on November 20, 2020. On July 6, the bank announced the cancellation of the SBI apprentice recruitment 2020. "The process of Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 vide our Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07 dated 20.11.2020 has been cancelled," the SBI has notified. " All the candidates who had applied under the above advertisement and had paid the fees will get the refund," it has informed candidates who had applied for the recruitment in November.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website of the SBI

Click on the recruitment details

Go to the application link

Enter the details asked in the application form

Submit the SBI apprentice application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi jobs state bank of india
TRENDING NEWS

Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch

Smriti Irani shares animated video to convey strong message on female education

This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds

Sonu Sood thanks KTR for treating him with ‘world’s best veg biryani’
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP