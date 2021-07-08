Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI apprenticeship to carry weightage in Junior Associates recruitment

Application forms for the SBI apprenticeship is available on the website, sbi.co.in. The last date for submission of the application forms is July 26.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 02:54 PM IST
SBI apprenticeship to carry weightage in Junior Associates recruitment

The ongoing application process for SBI apprenticeship will close on July 26. In the official exam notice, the State Bank of India (SBI) has notified that the apprentices who successfully complete the training in the bank will be given weightage or relaxation in the recruitment of Junior Associates.

Application forms for the SBI apprenticeship is available on the website, sbi.co.in.

SBI recruits young graduates as junior associates in the clerical cadre. The junior associates are eligible for promotion in officer cadre on completion of 3 years' of service. For this post proficiency in official language or local language is compulsory.

SBI is offering apprenticeship opportunity to graduates for a period of one year in which the apprentices will be paid 15,000 monthly stipend. A Wait list (State-category wise) will be maintained for one year from the date of result of the engagement of apprentices or next engagement exercise, whichever is earlier. Candidates will be released only once from this waitlist against non-joining subject to availability of qualified candidates.

