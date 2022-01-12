Home / Education / Employment News / SBI CBO Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here
SBI CBO Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

SBI CBO Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. 
Published on Jan 12, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Bank of India has released SBI CBO Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for Circle Based Officers exam can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The admit card is available from January 10 to January 23, 2022. 

The call letter was scheduled to release on January 12, but was released two days ago. The examination will be conducted in January 2022. The date has not been shared by the Bank yet. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download admit card here

SBI CBO Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
  • Click the careers link page available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI CBO Admit Card 2021 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process consists of Online Written Test, Screening and Interview. Online written test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

