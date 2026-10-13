TNTET Result 2026 for working teachers released at trb.tn.gov.in, direct link to check results here
TNTET Result 2026 for working teachers has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here.
Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu, has released the TNTET Result 2026 for working teachers. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.
The examination was held on July 4 and 5, 2026. The answer key was released on July 15, 2026.
All representations/objections received within the stipulated time were duly examined and considered by the Subject Experts. The Final Answer Key was finalised by a Team of subject experts. The decision of the Subject Experts in respect of the Final Answer Key shall be final.
Based on the Final Answer Key, the candidates' OMR sheets have been evaluated, and marks have been awarded. The marks obtained by all candidates who appeared for the TNTET 2026 examinations are now published along with the Final Answer Key for the Master Question Paper (Questions 1 to 150).
Direct link to check TNTET Result 2026
TNTET Result 2026: How to check
All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results and final answer key by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.
- Click on the TNTET Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More