Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu, has released the TNTET Result 2026 for working teachers. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in. TNTET Result 2026 for working teachers released at trb.tn.gov.in, direct link to check results here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination was held on July 4 and 5, 2026. The answer key was released on July 15, 2026.

All representations/objections received within the stipulated time were duly examined and considered by the Subject Experts. The Final Answer Key was finalised by a Team of subject experts. The decision of the Subject Experts in respect of the Final Answer Key shall be final.

Based on the Final Answer Key, the candidates' OMR sheets have been evaluated, and marks have been awarded. The marks obtained by all candidates who appeared for the TNTET 2026 examinations are now published along with the Final Answer Key for the Master Question Paper (Questions 1 to 150).

Direct link to check TNTET Result 2026

TNTET Result 2026: How to check All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results and final answer key by following the steps given below.