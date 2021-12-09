SBI CBO recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

SBI CBO 2021 recruitment has begun. The application forms are available online on the career page of SBI website. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms latest by December 29. “Eligible candidates, who aspire to join State Bank of India as an Officer, are required to register on-line after carefully reading the advertisement regarding the selection process, eligibility criteria, online registration processes, payment of prescribed application fee, issuance of call letters, process & pattern of examination/ interview etc. and ensure that they fulfil the stipulated criteria and follow the prescribed processes,” the SBI has informed candidates.

SBI CBO 2021: Apply online

SBI CBO 2021: Know how to apply

Go to https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbircbonov21/

If you applied for SBI jobs earlier, then login using existing ID and password

If you are applying for SBI jobs for the first time, then register first

Submit correct details in the application form

Candidates should be careful with their name. The name entered should match exactly with the requisite document. Candidates will be debarred from selection process if there is any difference in the name.

In admit card only 35 characters of the name will be printed.

This recruitment drive is for the selection of circle-based officers or the CBOs. A total of 1226 vacancies will be filled including 126 backlog vacancies.

Graduates between 21-30 years of age are eligible for this job. Candidates seeking age relaxation are suggested to go through the official website for further information. Candidates also need to have 2 years’ experience (post essential academic qualification experience) as on 01.12.2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India,

Selection of CBOs will be done through an online test, a screening test and an interview.

The online test is scheduled in January. The exact date of the exam has not been announced yet, however, the admit cards for the exam will be released on January 12.