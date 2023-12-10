The State Bank of India is going to close the extended registration window for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) vacancies (SBI Clerk 2023) today, December 10. Previously, the application deadline was December 7, which was later extended to December 10. Eligible and interested candidates can go to the bank's website, sbi.co.in and then to the careers portal and apply for it.

SBI Clerk 2023: Extended registration window closes today Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

SBI Clerk 2023 is being held for a total of 8283 vacancies.

To apply for SBI Clerk 2023, candidates need a graduation degree or its equivalent from a recognised institute.

The lower age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years and the maximum age can be 28 years.

Steps to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2023

Go to the bank website, sbi.co.in.

Open the careers option.

Open the current openings tab.

Open the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) link.

Open the apply online link. It will lead you to the IBPS page.

Complete the registration process.

Once done, login and fill the application form.

Upload documents, make payment.

Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

The application fee of SBI Clerk for candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS categories is ₹750.

SC, ST, PwD, ESM, DESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For further details, candidates can check the official website of the bank.