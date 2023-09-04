SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Notifications expected soon on sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications 2023 Live Updates: State Bank of India is expected to issue soon notifications for the recruitment drive of Clerks (SBI Clerk 2023. The notification for Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2023) is also awaited. These will be available on the careers portal at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk, PO 2023 notifications Live Updates(HT File)

Last year, these notices are released in first and third weeks of September, respectively.

Candidates can find number of vacancies, application process, important dates including dates of exam and registration, application fee, eligibility, exam pattern, etc. in the notifications.

Candidates can check latest updates on these two recruitment drives in this live blog. When released, the two notifications will be shared here.