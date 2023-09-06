SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 2000 posts at sbi.co.in, registration begins on September 7

State Bank of India, SBI has released SBI PO Recruitment 2023 notification on September 6, 2023. The registration process for Probationary Officer posts will begin on September 7 and will end on September 27, 2023. SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 2000 posts at sbi.co.in(HT File)

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. The preliminary examination will be conducted in November 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is required to apply for the post. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2023.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on April 1, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary examination followed by main examination. Those candidates who qualify the main examination are eligible to appear for Psychometric Test, Group Exercise and Interview.

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list.

Application Fees

Application Fee will be 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON