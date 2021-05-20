Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 5237 posts,how to apply
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 last date to apply today. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. Check how to apply below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:49 AM IST
State Bank of India will close the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 on May 20, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The direct link to register for 5237 JA posts is given below.

Candidates will have to fulfill the eligibility criteria to apply for the examination. Online registration will be complete only after the candidates register online and remit the requisite application fees/ intimation charges either through online mode. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done, click on submit and follow the registration process.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Upload the scanned copy of the required documents and click on submit.

• Your registration has been done.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/intimation charges paid for the other registrations will stand forfeited.

