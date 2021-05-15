Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important points
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important points

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration process ends next week. Candidates can check the important points given below
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 12:49 PM IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important points

State Bank of India will end the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 next week on May 17, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the Junior Associate posts (Customer Support and Sales) can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The online registration process was started on April 27, 2021.

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification discipline from a recognized University to apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidates should be above 20 years and below 28 years of age as on April 1, 2021. The Bank has issued some important points for candidates who want to apply for the examination.

Direct link to apply here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Important Points

1. Candidates will have to fulfill the eligibility criteria to apply for the examination.

2. Online registration will be complete only after the candidates register online and remit the requisite application fees/ intimation charges either through online mode.

3. Bank also reserves the right to allot the candidate to any of the centres other than the one he/she has opted for.

4. Application printout & fee receipt should be kept with the candidate and should not be sent to the Bank. Candidates cannot make corrections or modifications after submission of the online application form. No correspondence /phone/email will be entertained in this regard.

5. Admission to Online test (Preliminary & Main) will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Ineligible candidates will not be allowed for interview.

6. Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/intimation charges paid for the other registrations will stand forfeited.

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online.

