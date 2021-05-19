SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration for JA posts ends tomorrow

State Bank of India will close down the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 on May 20, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The last date for payment of fees is till tomorrow.

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification discipline from a recognized University to apply for the posts. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done, click on submit and follow the registration process.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Upload the scanned copy of the required documents and click on submit.

• Your registration has been done.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The pre-exam training call letter will release on May 26 and the prelims exam will be conducted in June 2021. The date of examination has not been released by the Bank yet.