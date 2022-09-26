SBI Clerk Recruitment: Registration for Junior Associate posts ends tomorrow

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in clerical cadre tomorrow, September 27. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk recruitment on the careers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in.

SBI has notified 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) across the country.

The lower age limit for these posts is 20 years and the upper age limit is 28 years.

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or have equivalent qualification can apply for these posts.

The selection process consists of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

The application fees is ₹750 for general, OBC and EWS categories. SC, ST, PwBD and DESM category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

