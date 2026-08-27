State Bank of India will close the registration window for SBI Clerk Special Recruitment 2026 drive on August 27, 2026. Candidates are eligible to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Special Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 1538 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

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This recruitment drive will fill up 1538 posts in the organisation. This special recruitment drive is held for SC/ST/OBC backlog vacancies.

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1599 posts at rrcbbs.org.in, details here

The preliminary examination will be held in September 2026 and the main exam will be held in October/November 2026. The hall ticket for the prelims exam will be out in September. The date have not been announced.

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Candidates having an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2026.

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Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally, subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2026.

The age limit should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on April 1, 2026, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1998 and not later than 01.04.2006 (both days inclusive).

Direct link to apply for SBI Clerk Special Recruitment 2026

SBI Clerk Special Recruitment 2026: How to apply

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All the eligible candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on SBI Clerk Special Recruitment 2026 apply online link available under the careers page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹750/- for OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/ XS/ DXS candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

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The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.