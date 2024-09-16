SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Where to check official notice for vacancy, eligibility when released

SBI PO 2024 Live: The recruitment notification for Probationary Officers will be released on the Careers portal of the bank

SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the notification for the Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024 notification) in due course of time. Once released, candidates can check the SBI PO notification on the careers portal of the bank – sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, notifications for this recruitment examination were released in September and registrations started in the same month....Read More

In 2023, the SBI PO notification was released on September 6 and the window opened on September 7.

In 2022, the notice was published on September 21 and the application process started on September 22.

Last year, the test was for 2,000 vacancies while it was for 1,673 vacancies in 2022.

Candidates with a graduation degree can apply for SBI PO.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SBI PO 2024 notification.