SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Where to check official notice for vacancy, eligibility when released

SBI PO 2024 Notification: Where to check official notice for vacancy, eligibility when released
The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the notification for the Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024 notification) in due course of time. Once released, candidates can check the SBI PO notification on the careers portal of the bank – sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, notifications for this recruitment examination were released in September and registrations started in the same month.
In 2023, the SBI PO notification was released on September 6 and the window opened on September 7.
In 2022, the notice was published on September 21 and the application process started on September 22.
Last year, the test was for 2,000 vacancies while it was for 1,673 vacancies in 2022.
Candidates with a graduation degree can apply for SBI PO.
How to apply when the application process starts
Go to the SBI carers portal- sbi.co.in/web/careers.
Tap on the JOIN SBI section and then go to Current Openings.
Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’ tab and then the ‘Apply Online’ icon.
Open the registration form and fill it out.
After submitting the registration form, your login credentials will be generated.
Use your login details to access the application form.
Fill the application form and upload documents.
Make payment of the exam fee.
Submit your form and save the confirmation page.
Age limit
The minimum age of the applicants should be 21 years old and the upper age should not exceed 30 years on the cut-off date. The cut-off date for determining the age limit will be mentioned in the notification. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for age relaxation.
Candidates with these qualifications are also eligible
In addition to graduation degrees, candidates with the following qualifications are also eligible to apply for SBI PO-
- Medical
- Engineering
- Chartered Accountant
- Cost Accountant.
What is the minimum educational qualification required to apply for Probationary Officer posts
To apply for SBI PO, candidates need at least a graduation degree in any discipline. Candidates who are currently studying in the final year or semester of the graduation degree can also apply provisionally. Such candidates have to submit proof of qualification at a later stage of the recruitment drive.
Where to check official notification
The SBI PO notification will be released on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers/. Last year, it was released in September.