SBI PO interview call letter 2020 released, here's direct link

SBI PO interview call letter 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can download their admit card for the SBI PO interview 2020 online at sbi.co.in on or before March 7, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 AM IST
SBI PO interview call letter 2020.(Screengrab )

SBI PO interview call letter 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday released the interview call letter for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment 2020 on its official website.

The bank conducted the SBI PO main examination on January 29, 2021, for which the results were announced on February 17, 2021.

Direct link to download SBI PO interview call letter 2020

How to download the SBI PO interview call letter 2020:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/career

On the homepage, go to the 'Current opening' section and click on the link to download SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SBI PO interview admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Topics
state bank of india sbi po recruitment
