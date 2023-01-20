SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 out at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to download

State Bank of India has released SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 on January 19, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Probationary Officers online main exam can download the admit card through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The admit card will be available till January 30, 2023.

The mains examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI PO link available under the careers section.

A drop down box will be displayed.

Click on SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination can appear for the mains exam. The prelims exam result was released on January 17. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.