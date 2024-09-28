SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: Where to check notice, apply online when the process begins

SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: The State Bank of India (SBI) will issue the notification for the Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024 notification) on its careers portal – sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, SBI PO notifications were released in September and registrations started in the same month. In 2023, the SBI PO notification was issued on September 6 and the application window opened on September 7. In 2022, the notice was published on September 21, and the application process started on September 22....Read More

Last year, the SBI PO recruitment was for 2,000 vacancies while it was for 1,673 vacancies in 2022.

To apply for these posts, Candidates need at least a graduation degree in any discipline. The detailed eligibility criteria will be mentioned in the exam notification.

Follow this live blog for updates on SBI PO 2024 notification.