SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: Where to check notice, apply online when the process begins
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: The State Bank of India (SBI) will issue the notification for the Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024 notification) on its careers portal – sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, SBI PO notifications were released in September and registrations started in the same month. In 2023, the SBI PO notification was issued on September 6 and the application window opened on September 7. In 2022, the notice was published on September 21, and the application process started on September 22....Read More
Last year, the SBI PO recruitment was for 2,000 vacancies while it was for 1,673 vacancies in 2022.
To apply for these posts, Candidates need at least a graduation degree in any discipline. The detailed eligibility criteria will be mentioned in the exam notification.
Follow this live blog for updates on SBI PO 2024 notification.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Other qualifications which are allowed
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live :Candidates with the following qualifications are also eligible to apply for SBI PO-
Medical
Engineering
Chartered Accountant
Cost Accountant.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Minimum eligibility criteria
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Candidates need at least a graduation degree in any discipline to apply for the post. Candidates who are studying in the final year or semester of their graduation degrees can also apply provisionally. Such candidates have to submit proof of qualification at a later stage of the recruitment drive.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Official notification awaited
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: The official notification for SBI PO recruitment 2024 is awaited. It will be released on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers/. Last year, it was released in September.