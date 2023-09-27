Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 2000 posts on sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 27, 2023 11:38 AM IST

Online registrations for SBI PO 2023 recruitment will end today. Apply at sbi.co.in/web/careers/.

Online registrations for Probationary Officers recruitment at the State Bank of India (SBI PO 2023) will end today, September 27. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms through the link given on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers/.

This recruitment drive is for a total of 2,000 vacancies of Probationary Officers in the bank.

The online preliminary examination of SBI PO 2023 is scheduled for November. More details on exam dates are awaited.

To apply for this recruitment drive, a candidate needs a graduation degree in any discipline. Candidates who are appearing for the final exam are also eligible, provided they can produce proof while going for interview that they cleared the exam on or before December 12, 2023.

Qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy etc. are also considered valid.

The minimum age of candidates should be 21 and they should not be more than 30 years old as on April 1 to apply for SBI PO 2023. Age relaxation is applicable to reserve category candidates.

The application fee of SBI PO this year is 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates. SC, ST and PwBD candidates do not have to pay any fee.

Direct link to apply for SBI PO 2023

Steps to apply for SBI PO 2023

Go to the careers portal of the bank at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Now, open JOIN SBI and then Current Openings.

Click on the link that reads ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’ and then on 'Apply Online. It will redirect you to the IBPS portal.

First register and get your login credentials.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Make payment and upload documents.

Take a printout of the confirmation page after submitting your form.

