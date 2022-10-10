SBI PO Recruitment: Registration ends on Oct 12, check list of documents here

State Bank of India will end the registration process for SBI PO recruitment on October 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the registration process can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts of Probationary Officers. Candidates who will apply for the posts can check the list of documents given below.

SBI PO Recruitment: List of documents

Recent Photograph

Signature

Brief particular of the experience of last 10 years (assignment-wise Details) (PDF)

ID Proof (PDF)

Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

EWS/ Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/PWD (if applicable)

Any other document

As per the official notification, all the documents must be in PDF, the page size should be A4 and the size of the file should not exceed 500 kb. In case a document is being candidates should save the PDF with size not more than 500 Kb. There will be separate links for uploading each document. Click on the respective link "Upload". Candidates will have select the JPG or JEPG, PDF file. More related details can be checked by candidates through the official site of SBI.

