SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Registration for 1438 posts ends next week at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India will close down the registration process for SBI RBO Recruitment 2022 next week. The registration process was started on December 22 and will close on January 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1438 posts in the organisation. Retired officers/staff of SBI & erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs) can only apply for the posts mentioned above.

The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks.

Engaged retired Officers/ Staffs will be deployed at CPC/Regional Office/ AO (Administrative Office) / ATC (Assets Tracking Centre) or any other office locations/establishments as decided by the LHO concerned. The retired officers/staffs may use designation as Collection Facilitators, wherever necessary. For more related details candidates can check the Detailed Notification available here.

