SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1031 Channel Manager & Support Officer posts

State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for Channel Manager and Support Officer posts. Retired officers of SBI , erstwhile Associates (e-Abs) and other PSBs and award staff of SBI & e-Abs can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1031 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on April 1 and will end on April 30, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 821 posts

Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 172 posts

Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 38 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

