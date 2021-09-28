SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 Manager, Executive & other posts

State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the Executive, Manager and other posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin on September 28 and will end on October 18, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 606 posts of Specialist Cadre Officer in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) 1 Post Relationship Manager 314 Posts Relationship Manager (Team Lead) 20 Posts Customer Relationship Executive 217 Posts Investment Officer 12 Posts Central Research Team (Product Lead) 2 Posts Central research Team (Support) 2 Posts Manager (Marketing) 12 Posts Deputy Manager (Marketing) 26 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given below.

SBI SCO Executive Posts

SBI SCO Manager Posts

SBI SCO Other Posts

Application Fees

The application fees and intimation charges for all posts is ₹750/- for general/ EWS/OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PWD category candidates have been exempted from payment of application and intimation fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.