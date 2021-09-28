SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 Manager, Executive & other posts
State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the Executive, Manager and other posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin on September 28 and will end on October 18, 2021.
This recruitment drive will fill up 606 posts of Specialist Cadre Officer in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the post
|Number of vacancies
|Executive (Document Preservation-Archives)
|1 Post
|Relationship Manager
|314 Posts
|Relationship Manager (Team Lead)
|20 Posts
|Customer Relationship Executive
|217 Posts
|Investment Officer
|12 Posts
|Central Research Team (Product Lead)
|2 Posts
|Central research Team (Support)
|2 Posts
|Manager (Marketing)
|12 Posts
|Deputy Manager (Marketing)
|26 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given below.
Application Fees
The application fees and intimation charges for all posts is ₹750/- for general/ EWS/OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PWD category candidates have been exempted from payment of application and intimation fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.