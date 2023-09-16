State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process begins on September 16 and will end on October 6, 2023.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 442 Manager & Specialist posts at sbi.co.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 442 Managerial and Specialist posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: September 16, 2023

Closing date of application: October 6, 2023

Date of online test: Tentatively in the month of December 2023/ January 2024

Tentative date of downloading call letter: 10 days before exam

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked by all candidates applying for the exam through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The written test will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. For some posts, the selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates followed by interview round.

Application Fees

The application fees and intimation charges is ₹750/- General/ OBC/EWS candidates (Nil for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

